London 'Delighted With Excellent Progress' on Brexit - UK Minister

"At home, in London, we're delighted with the progress that we've made on our exit mechanics. The draw bill passed parliament and we'll receive royal assent today, so we're making an excellent progress on all fronts," Callanan told reporters before the meeting.
Callanan arrived in Luxembourg for the General Affairs Council meeting of the EU foreign ministers.
The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016. The Brexit negotiations officially kicked off in June 2017 and are expected to be completed by the end of March 2019.
