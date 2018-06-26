London 'Delighted With Excellent Progress' on Brexit - UK Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Minister of State for Exiting the European Union Martin Callanan said on Tuesday that London was satisfied with the great advance the country had made on the Brexit issue after the approval of the withdrawal bill by the House of Lords.

"At home, in London, we're delighted with the progress that we've made on our exit mechanics. The draw bill passed parliament and we'll receive royal assent today, so we're making an excellent progress on all fronts," Callanan told reporters before the meeting.

Callanan arrived in Luxembourg for the General Affairs Council meeting of the EU foreign ministers.

Last week, the House of Lords approved the government version of the Brexit bill thus ending months of parliamentary debate on the withdrawal issue. The Lords endorsed the bill by a simple majority, without voting procedures. The bill will come into force as law after the royal assent.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016. The Brexit negotiations officially kicked off in June 2017 and are expected to be completed by the end of March 2019.