05:54 GMT +323 June 2018
    In einer Montagehalle von Daimler

    EU Mulling Reciprocal Measures Against US Car Import Tariffs - Reports

    © Photo: Daimler
    The imposition of US tariffs on European Union vehicles and car parts could effect $300 billion in trade, and impact nearly all of the EU's member states, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing the European Commission report obtained by the news agency.

    According to the EC's report, cited by Bloomberg, "an introduction of US tariffs would be met with equivalent penalties imposed by affected trading partners."

    On Friday, US President Donald Trump threatened EU in a statement that the US would introduce a 20 percent levy on all cars imported from the European Union unless the import duties and trade barriers are removed.

    New cars and cargo containers are shown in a staging area, Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash.
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    US Senators Urge Commerce Secretary to Reconsider Trump's Auto Tariffs – Letter
    "Based on the Tariffs and Trade Barriers long placed on the US and it great companies and workers by the European Union, if these Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the US. Build them here!" Trump said in a tweet.

    According to the European Automobile Manufacturer's Association, EU and US car-related trade accounts for nearly 10 percent of total commerce between the two regions. However, the United States reportedly is the main destination of European car exports in terms of both volume and revenue.

    Meanwhile, the European Union wants Donald Trump’s threat of a 25 percent tax on EU auto imports to be taken off the table, US-based media reported on Wednesday. Particularly, Germany’s leading auto makers are reportedly proposing to abandon all import tariffs for cars sold between the European Union member states and the United States.

    Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during a family photo at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis/File Photo
    Trump Threatens 20 Percent Tariffs on Cars From European Union
    The move would mean scrapping the European Union’s 10 percent tax on car imports from the United States and other countries and the 2.5 percent duty on auto imports in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

    In turn, the report obtained by Bloomberg emphasizes that a 20 percent tariff on imported vehicles would be a devastating scenario for German's car giant producers that allegedly would suffer a dramatic financial loss of about more than 4 billion euros.

    Meanwhile, According to Bloomberg, the proposed trade barrier would also hit the US economy and could eventually result in "upwards of 180,000 jobs lost." Moreover, the total impact could reportedly be doubled by EU's countermeasures.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse