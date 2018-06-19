Register
13:28 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iraqi migrants are pictured inside a refugee center located in former barracks, in Lahti, Finland

    Iraq Bounces Deportees From Finland Over Travel Documents

    © AFP 2018 / LEHTIKUVA / Markku Ulander
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (131)
    0 11

    Over the past three weeks, deportees from Finland to Iraq have been promptly turned around and sent back, according to police sources.

    Finland's efforts in repatriating rejected asylum seekers have run up against Iraq's unwillingness to play ball. Baghdad has been reversing deportees from Finland and sending them back to Helsinki over a failure to produce the required travel documents, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    Finnish authorities regularly attempt to return refugees, who have received enforceable negative asylum decisions, but refused to voluntarily return to their respective home countries. According to Yasmin Yusuf, an activist with the "Right to Live" network assisting asylum seekers, the recent deportations were intercepted at the Iraqi capital's airport.

    "The Iraqi police refused to accept them because they said that they were not returning voluntarily and that they had no passports," Yusuf explained.

    Finnish police confirmed the events described by Yusuf, but declined to offer any further comment on the issue. Immigration police chief inspector Liisa Lintuluoto of the Helsinki police department has also refused to provide an explanation for the failure of the deportation flights to Iraq.

    "This did indeed occur. However the matter is still ongoing and we cannot provide any additional information or explanations," Lintuluoto said.

    READ MORE: Nordic 'Hijrah': Iraqis Fleeing Finland for More Favorable Countries — Reports

    Last year, Finland began to issue temporary travel documents for Iraqi citizens to ensure that deportation could be implemented in spite of a missing passport. According to Yusuf, the recent batch of deportees had the same type of temporary travel documents, which the Iraqi police for some reason refused to accept without providing further explanation.

    While Yusuf admitted that it was the first time she encountered such a situation during her work with asylum seekers, she refused to view the incidents as anecdotal evidence, reflecting the whim of an individual Iraqi police officer.

    "These three people were returned on two separate flights, in other words, this has happened twice within one week. I have also heard rumors that the same thing has happened in Denmark," Yusuf said. According to her, this change of policy toward deportation could affect the lives of many people.

    Finland has spent years trying to broker a bilateral return agreement with Iraq, which would allow full charter flights with deportees to Baghdad. At present, Finland conducts irregular deportation flights with a small number of returnees.

    Last year alone, Finland conducted 154 escorted returns. Additionally, over 1,000 Iraqis have agreed to leave Finland voluntarily. Earlier this year, National Police Commissioner Seppo Kolehmainen said that the return queue had some 1,700 names, most of whom came to Finland in 2015.

    READ MORE: Skew Statistics: Foreigners Overrepresented in Sex Crimes, Finnish Report Finds

    During the migrant crisis of the last several years, Iraqis have constituted the largest percentage of asylum seekers entering Finland. Since 2015, over 20,000 Iraqis have sought asylum in Finland, as opposed to some 10,000 Iraqis residing in the Nordic country before the migrant crisis.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (131)

    Related:

    Nordic 'Hijrah': Iraqis Fleeing Finland for More Favorable Countries - Reports
    Skew Statistics: Foreigners Overrepresented in Sex Crimes, Finnish Report Finds
    Tags:
    asylum seekers, deportation, rejection, Scandinavia, Iraq, Middle East, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Aztec and Captain Spain to T-Rex: Football Fans Rave at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse