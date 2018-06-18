UK Police Say Release Previously Arrested Finnish Citizen Suspected of Terrorism

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - A citizen of Finland, who was detained a week ago at London's Heathrow Airport on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, was released from custody on Friday, Scotland Yard reported on Sunday.

"The man, a 29-year-old Finnish national, was stopped by police officers under schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 at approximately 2305hrs on Sunday, 10 June, as he attempted to board a connecting flight at Heathrow Airport…. He was released with no further action on Friday, 15 June," the statement said.

READ MORE: Finnish Court Sentences Moroccan Man Over 2017 Turku Knife Attack

This incident is the third case of detention of Finnish citizens in the United Kingdom on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act within the last two years.

In February 2016, a 19-year-old student from Somalia with a Finnish passport was detained in the United Kingdom.

In September 2017, two men with dual UK-Finnish citizenship were detained and then convicted.