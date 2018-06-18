UK Police Say Release Previously Arrested Finnish Citizen Suspected of Terrorism

"The man, a 29-year-old Finnish national, was stopped by police officers under schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 at approximately 2305hrs on Sunday, 10 June, as he attempted to board a connecting flight at Heathrow Airport…. He was released with no further action on Friday, 15 June," the statement said.
In February 2016, a 19-year-old student from Somalia with a Finnish passport was detained in the United Kingdom.
In September 2017, two men with dual UK-Finnish citizenship were detained and then convicted.
