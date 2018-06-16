Belgian State Secretary Suggests EU Should Only Take Refugees Via UN Camps

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgian state secretary for asylum policy and migration, Theo Francken, suggested on Saturday that Europe should only take in those asylum seekers from conflict zones which were processed at UN camps, to tackle irregular immigration and help only those in need.

"[Europe] should take in more real refugees through United Nations High Commissioner [for Refugees UNHCR] programs on resettlement of refugees from camps in conflict zones. And, it has been already in place. The United Nations itself selects these refugees," Francken said, as broadcast by the RTL broadcaster.

Francken stressed that irregular immigration must stop, and those who did not meet the required criteria should be stripped of the right to asylum.

"Aside from 15 percent who support open borders, the support of a majority of the population is melting like snow in the sun. These people are not racists, [in contrast] they think rationally," he concluded.

Francken is known for his tough rhetoric on immigration. Back in 2015, he faced sharp criticism over his statement that migrants have enough money to pay for hotel rooms. The politician referred to huge sums that migrants pay to reach the continent.

European countries have been experiencing a severe migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing hostilities in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.