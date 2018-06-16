Register
    A picture taken on March 16, 2017 shows policemen standing guard near migrants at the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, almost a year after an EU-Turkey deal

    Belgian State Secretary Suggests EU Should Only Take Refugees Via UN Camps

    © AFP 2018 / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Europe
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgian state secretary for asylum policy and migration, Theo Francken, suggested on Saturday that Europe should only take in those asylum seekers from conflict zones which were processed at UN camps, to tackle irregular immigration and help only those in need.

    "[Europe] should take in more real refugees through United Nations High Commissioner [for Refugees UNHCR] programs on resettlement of refugees from camps in conflict zones. And, it has been already in place. The United Nations itself selects these refugees," Francken said, as broadcast by the RTL broadcaster.

    READ MORE: Migrant Crisis: EU to Triple Spending on Border Controls to Over $40 Billion

    Francken stressed that irregular immigration must stop, and those who did not meet the required criteria should be stripped of the right to asylum.

    "Aside from 15 percent who support open borders, the support of a majority of the population is melting like snow in the sun. These people are not racists, [in contrast] they think rationally," he concluded.

    Italian border police officers escort sub Saharan men on their way to a relocation center, after arriving in the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel at the port of Augusta, in Sicily, Italy, with hundreds of migrants aboard, rescued by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, on Friday, June 23, 2017
    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Big EU Division to Blame for France-Italy Migrant Boat Row – Analyst
    Francken is known for his tough rhetoric on immigration. Back in 2015, he faced sharp criticism over his statement that migrants have enough money to pay for hotel rooms. The politician referred to huge sums that migrants pay to reach the continent.

    European countries have been experiencing a severe migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing hostilities in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

