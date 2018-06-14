Register
16:05 GMT +314 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A migrant is carried out by police officers from an illegal camp set up in Malmoe

    Migrant Crisis: EU to Triple Spending on Border Controls to Over $40 Billion

    © AFP 2018 / TT NEWS AGENCY / DRAGO PRVULOVIC
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The European Union’s (EU) migration policy has been a matter of much debate in recent years, particularly at the height of the migrant crisis, with millions of refugees arriving and settling in member states in the space of two years.

    The European Commission has proposed plans to almost triple the bloc’s border controls budget, the Independent newspaper reported.

    The additional funds would be spent on improving border enforcement and management coordination between EU member states. Furthermore, the plans propose the formation of a corps of 10,000 border guards for the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex.)

    READ MORE: Big EU Division to Blame for France-Italy Migrant Boat Row – Analyst

    Migrants arrive at the railway station in Munich, southern Germany, on September 12, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / PHILIPP GUELLAND
    'Islam Doesn't Belong to Germany' Remark Sparks Debate Over Migrant Crisis in EU
    For the 2021 to 2027 period, the union’s border control budget will increase from €13 billion to €34.9 billion (around $41.27 billion at the current EUR/USD exchange rate), based on the proposals.  

    This budget is yet to be approved by either the European Council nor the European Parliament.

    “Based on past experience and the knowledge that migration will remain a challenge in the future, we are proposing an unprecedented increase in funding,” European First Vice-President Frans Timmermans said on June 13.

    “Strengthening our common EU borders, in particular with our European Border and Coast Guard, will continue to be a big priority. Increased flexibility of our funding instruments means we are ready to support Member States quickly; where they need it, when they need it – particularly in the event of crisis,” he added.

    A reserve fund of just over €3 billion would also be created to help the bloc deal with “unforeseen” developments that could place strain on the EU’s borders, according to the recently unveiled proposals.

    Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Laszlo Balogh
    Hungary Slams EU Quotas, Says Settling Each Migrant Will Cost $35,000
    EU quotas to distribute migrants already in the bloc more evenly across member states have not gone down well with some European governments, especially in Hungary and Italy.

    Earlier this week, Italy refused to allow a migrant pock to dock at its port and set foot in the country, triggering condemnation and a wave of criticism from France. The boat later docked in Spain after it was redirected there.

    READ MORE: How Eurosceptics Won the Day in Italy and Outplayed George Soros

    Related:

    Big EU Division to Blame for France-Italy Migrant Boat Row – Analyst
    Danish Politician Warns of New Migrant Influx Dwarfing 2015 EU Crisis
    'Change Software': French Politician on How EU Should Deal With Migrant Crisis
    Responsibility for the Migrant Crisis in Greece Falls Upon the EU – Expert
    Tags:
    border controls, migration, Migrant Crisis, Hungarian government, Frontex, European Commission, European Union, Frans Timmermans, Italy, Hungary, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse