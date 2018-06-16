Eight Injured After Major Fire at Glasgow School of Art (PHOTO, VIDEO)

More than 120 firefighters were involved in fire extinguishing of a major fire at the School of the Arts of the largest Scottish city of Glasgow, according to the Fire and Rescue Service of Scotland.

Reports of the fire on the territory of the Higher Art College of Glasgow came at Saturday night.

"A total of eight casualties were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital," the Scottish Fire and Rescue officer in charge of the incident said, as quoted by the BBC.

At that time fire has already covered the Mackintosh educational building, as well as "several other buildings", including nightclub 02 ABC, which "received significant damage."

Deputy Fire Chief Ian Bushell described the incident as "incredibly difficult", but noted the professionalism of firefighters working on the site. He added that extinguishing could take a lot of time.

Residents of the surrounding buildings are advised not to leave the house and not open the windows.