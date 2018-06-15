Stabbing Attack in German's Munich Kills 1, Injures 3 – Reports

As the media noted, the police ruled out that the stabbing was a terrorist attack, saying it was a domestic assault.
The attacker has fled the crime scene and police is now searching for him. A city resident reports that Munich's main railway station was closed due to the incident.
— Nico Ernst (@Golemiker) June 15, 2018
TWEET: What's happened at Munich main railway station? According to the announcement and screen message, the trains do not stop there, as police operation is underway
At 4 pm local time, the police were called in a flat where three people got knife injuries. A 25-year-old woman succumbed to wounds later in hospital, whereas another woman (54) and a teenager (16) are treated with serious injuries by medics.
