Stabbing Attack in German's Munich Kills 1, Injures 3 – Reports

The incident took place on Friday, the Bild newspaper reports, citing local police. An attacker killed a 25-year-old woman and injured several others, subsequently fleeing the scene.

As the media noted, the police ruled out that the stabbing was a terrorist attack, saying it was a domestic assault.

READ MORE: Man Staging Knife Attack on Train in Germany Reportedly Eritrean Refugee

The attacker has fled the crime scene and police is now searching for him. A city resident reports that Munich's main railway station was closed due to the incident.

— Nico Ernst (@Golemiker) June 15, 2018 TWEET: What's happened at Munich main railway station? According to the announcement and screen message, the trains do not stop there, as police operation is underway

​At 4 pm local time, the police were called in a flat where three people got knife injuries. A 25-year-old woman succumbed to wounds later in hospital, whereas another woman (54) and a teenager (16) are treated with serious injuries by medics.