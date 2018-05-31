Man Staging Knife Attack on Train in Germany Reportedly Eritrean Refugee

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As a result of Wednesday's knife attack in the northern German city of Flensburg, an assailant was killed, whereas two people were severely injured.

A man who staged a knife attack on a train in Germany on Wednesday was an Eritrean national, the DPA news agency reported on Thursday.

The prosecutor's office confirmed to the Bild newspaper that the attacker was a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Africa who lived in North Rhine-Westphalia state and had a temporary residence permit in Germany. His identity will be established after an autopsy later in the day.

The incident took place on an intercity train going from Cologne to Flensburg after a quarrel between two passengers escalated into a stabbing. The assailant attacked a policewoman on board, forcing her to open fire. The injured person and the police officer remain in hospital.