Man Staging Knife Attack on Train in Germany Reportedly Eritrean Refugee

A man who staged a knife attack on a train in Germany on Wednesday was an Eritrean national, the DPA news agency reported on Thursday.
The incident took place on an intercity train going from Cologne to Flensburg after a quarrel between two passengers escalated into a stabbing. The assailant attacked a policewoman on board, forcing her to open fire. The injured person and the police officer remain in hospital.
