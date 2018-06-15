Possible Terror Attack With Toxic Agent Foiled in Cologne - German Intelligence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German law enforcement authorities possibly thwarted a terror attack with the use of toxic substance in the city of Cologne, Hans-Georg Maassen, the head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), a domestic intelligence agency, said on Friday.

"Based on the existing data, there is a high probability that a terror attack has been thwarted here [in Cologne]," Maassen told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the police found a highly toxic substance ricin on Tuesday in a flat rented by 29-year-old Tunisian national. The man was detained on suspicion of producing a biological weapon and intention to commit a crime against the state, the newspaper added.

Maassen reportedly added that the intelligence service found out that the man could be involved in the production of a toxic agent, detected his name and address and referred the information to the police.