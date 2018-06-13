German Authorities Conduct Operation to Curb Migrant Smuggling - Reports

A total of 27 apartments and business premises in North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Baden-Württemberg and Hesse were searched, according to the media.
The criminal network reportedly helped illegal migrants from India and Pakistan receive residence permits.
Police also planned to hold security operations in other German regions.
Europol also says that Germany is one of the preferred destinations for irregular migrants traveling to Europe, along with Sweden and the United Kingdom.
