Register
21:10 GMT +312 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a giant column of dark smoke rises more than 20,000 feet into the air, after the second atomic bomb ever used in warfare explodes over the Japanese port and town of Nagasaki, on August 9, 1945.

    Too Little, Too Late? UK Defense Secretary to Meet 1950s Nuclear Test Veterans

    © AP Photo / U.S. Air Force
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson has pledged to meet veterans of Britain’s nuclear tests. While they may finally be honored for their sacrifices, the question of whether they will receive compensation remains open.

    Speaking in the House of Commons June 11, Conservative MP John Hayes, patron of the British Nuclear Test Veterans Association, asked Williamson to meet with the surviving 1,500 (of 22,000) nuclear test veterans in the UK.

    "This generation, by recognising and rewarding those brave people, would be doing a service to theirs-something of which we can be proud," Hayes enquired.

    In response, Williamson said he would be "honored" to meet with the veterans "at the earliest possible opportunity."

    Britain's Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson
    © AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
    Britain's Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson
    The pledge comes a week after Parliament was presented with a petition calling for recognition for survivors of the 1950s nuclear trials, following a meeting between Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the veterans and their widows.

    Guinea Pigs

    The move has been welcomed by veterans and the families of deceased servicemen involved in the UK's various nuclear trials alike. Among the latter camp is Shirley Denson, widow of Royal Air Force ace Eric, who participated in a key radiation experiment in 1958 — although a mere medal may be too little, too late in her case.

    Eric was ordered to fly through the cloud of a thermonuclear explosion, as part of Operation Grapple — a series of British atomic and hydrogen bomb tests carried out in the Malden and Christmas Islands in the Pacific Ocean. He duly flew his converted Canberra B6 bomber through the mushroom cloud of a 2.8 megaton nuclear explosion, with X-ray badges affixed to his seat to measure radiation.

    This April 27, 1956, file photo shows the area in which the United States hydrogen bomb tests will take place in the Pacific Ocean. North Korea said it successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb in its latest nuclear test Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Outside experts haven't been able to verify that claim, but say it's plausible. If true, it would represent a major step forward in North Korea's effort to develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States.
    © AP Photo / Ed Gunder
    This April 27, 1956, file photo shows the area in which the United States hydrogen bomb tests will take place in the Pacific Ocean. North Korea said it successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb in its latest nuclear test Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Outside experts haven't been able to verify that claim, but say it's plausible. If true, it would represent a major step forward in North Korea's effort to develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States.
    In 1976, he committed suicide. Ever since, Shirley — along with several other widows of nuclear test veterans — has called for the Ministry of Defense to be prosecuted for the death of her husband. She claims Eric was used as a guinea pig by officials, and his suicide resulted from severe health issues caused by the experiment — after the flight, he began suffering from severe frequent headaches.

    In May, as reported by The Mirror newspaper, Shirley uncovered previously classified official documents indicating during the six-minute test, Eric's head alone was exposed to 65 years' worth of normal background radiation — the equivalent of 17,500 dental x-rays.

    Moreover, the documents revealed government ministers were well aware the tests posed major health risk to participants and their future offspring, but efforts were nonetheless made to "ensure as little shielding effect as possible" was provided to the planes — and thus participating servicemen — involved in order to optimize radiation readings.

    Still from video of 1958 US 'Operation Hardtack' underwater nuclear bomb test
    CC0
    Still from video of 1958 US 'Operation Hardtack' underwater nuclear bomb test
    Immediately after the test, Eric suffered vomiting and rashes, common symptoms of radiation poisoning — but just 48 hours later, he was ordered to fly the same plane again, to conduct a 75-minute "radar calibration and formation" flight. 

    Eric is likely to not have been the only member of his family affected by the incident — two of the couple's four daughters were subsequently born with birth abnormalities, as were some of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

    International Precedents

    Despite the contemporaneous concerns of nuclear scientists working on Britain's nuclear test programs, the modern Ministry of Defense issued a statement May 31 denying any health issues suffered by the individuals involved and/or their families stem from the tests.

    "It's not true to say these men were subject to an experiment to look at the effects of radiation. The testing program contributed towards keeping our country secure during the Cold War and regular health checks were conducted throughout. The National Radiological Protection Board has carried out three studies of nuclear test veterans and found no valid evidence to link participation in this programme to ill health," a spokesperson said.

    Elsewhere however, authorities have acknowledged a causal relationship could indeed exist, and established compensation mechanisms for affected individuals.

    Effects of radiation on the human body
    © Sputnik /
    Effects of radiation on the human body
    For instance, in 2009 France established a US$13.5 million fund to recompense people who claimed they'd been deleteriously afflicted by the country's four-decade-long program of nuclear testing in Algeria and French Polynesia. Around 150,000 were theoretically exposed to radiation in over 200 tests conducted 1960 — 1996, then-French Defense Minister Herve Morin conceded.

    Prior to the landmark move, France similarly denied radiation exposure had caused a host of ills, including cancer, in residents of neighboring communities and the workers who conducted tests.

    Related:

    US Will Not Apologize for Japan Nuclear Bombings Within Veterans' Lifetime
    EXCLUSIVE: Was the Murder of British Anti-Nuclear Campaigner State-Sanctioned?
    Nuclear Weapons in the 21st Century are Madness – US Veteran
    N Korea Vows to Join Global Efforts to Ban All Nuclear Weapons Tests
    Tags:
    hydrogen bomb, nuclear tests, radiation, nuclear weapons, Cold War, Ministry of Defense (MoD), Gavin Williamson, United Kingdom, Pacific Ocean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse