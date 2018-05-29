Can't Answer 'Simple Question'? UK TV Host Terminates Defense Sec Interview

In a car crash TV interview, UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson was cut off live on-air by infuriated broadcaster Richard Madeley for refusing to answer “straight questions” about his decision to tell Russia to “shut up and go away” in the wake of the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

The interview, broadcast on Britain's ITV network, was conducted as Williamson announced a British government initiative to send troops to Malawi to tackle the illegal wildlife trade. However, Madeley turned the topic of discussion to Williamson's incendiary comments in March, when he said Russia should "shut up and go away" following the alleged "attack" on the Skripals.

In keeping with other mainstream British politicians, at the time he attributed responsibility for the poisoning of the son and daughter to the Russian state, without supporting evidence. Ever since, the government's narrative o the case has crumbled with increasing rapidity — both are now recovering from the alleged nerve agent attack, and Yulia told news agency Reuters for her privacy to be respected, expressing a willingness to eventually return to Russia.

Madeley sought to confirm whether Williamson would stand by his comments, in light of such developments.

Straight Question

As African elephants roamed freely in the background, Madeley asked Williamson whether he regretted his decision to use "those words." In response, Williamson attempted to "pay tribute" to the National Health Service workers who tended to the Skripals — but was quickly interrupted by an already irritated Madeley, who robustly steered the conversation back to the question in hand.

Defence Secretary, Gavin Williamson has praised @BritishArmy personnel heading to Malawi to help park rangers tackle elephant and rhino poaching. #stopwildlifecrime #IWT #IvoryBan pic.twitter.com/DL2KloweRF — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 29, 2018

The next attempt saw Williamson decry an "absolutely atrocious attack on British soil" — echoing Theresa May's oft-repeated phrase — and boasting of how the world united behind Britain on the issue. Madeley again interjected with greater urgency and evidently mounting frustration, going so far as to repeatedly plead with the Defense Secretary to "please just answer the question" of whether he thought telling Russia to "shut up and go away" was "too casual" — the host making clear Williamson owed it to the channel's viewers to set the record straight.

The Defense Secretary's next tack was to again offer a slightly reworded version of the government's narrative, speaking of "Russia's actions" against "British citizens in a British city" — Madeley again quickly intervened, saying the public were overly familiar with that line.

"I'll try it one more time," he intoned, "do you regret using very casual, Trumpesque language. Please don't tell me what happened — we know what happened. Do you regret using that language? That, is, the, question."

Blimey, not often you see an interview terminated by the host because a politician isn't answering questions. You can literally see the horror on Gavin Williamson's face pic.twitter.com/5lBVSjyzgU — Shehab Khan (@ShehabKhan) May 29, 2018

Williamson then reverted to his second line of response, saying the UK had "come together" with its allies. Madeley however promptly terminated the interview, wishing him "luck with the African elephants." He proceeded to bemoan the inability of British politicians to answer a "straight question," reflecting on how easy it would've been to confirm — or deny — he was happy with his phraseology.

Social Media Explodes

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many social media users were quick to lampoon the Defense Secretary's pitiful performance.

Eventually ITV's Madeley @richardm56 got so frustated that he terminated the interview. Effectively he told Williamson @GavinWilliamson to “shut up and go away”. What a little man the defence secretary is..



Gavin Williamson is said to have ambitions to be the Tory leader, which is about as comprehensive a summation of the dearth of talent within the Nasty Party as is possible. #ToriesOut

WATCH: Gavin Williamson's cringe-worthy interview ‘terminated’ for failure to answer question https://t.co/HkRH0f7zKw via @PoliticsHome — Chris Kimberley (@ChrisKimberley) May 29, 2018

The fact this is a shock or a surprise shows the state of journalism we are in today but full credit to @richardm56 and let’s hope he has set a new precedent! All we want is ALL politicians from ALL sides to be held accountable for their words, @bbcnickrobinson please take note!

Richard Madeley would have been better asking the elephant the question than asking @GavinWilliamson more chance of getting an answer.

When Richard Madeley is absolutely tarring and feathering you, @GavinWilliamson, the time has come to resign. That elephant in the background looks equally qualified for the job as you do, and would probably be a more interesting TV interviewee too. https://t.co/xBqWH5XGTU — Kit Klarenberg (@KitKlarenberg) May 29, 2018

However, some users did defend Williamson — although given their small followings, and record of pro-Conservative party tweets, others suggested they may be 'Tory trolls' (fake accounts). Perhaps unsurprisingly, many social media users were quick to lampoon the Defense Secretary's pitiful performance.

