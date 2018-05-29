Register
20:30 GMT +3
29 May 2018
    Britain's Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson

    Can't Answer 'Simple Question'? UK TV Host Terminates Defense Sec Interview

    In a car crash TV interview, UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson was cut off live on-air by infuriated broadcaster Richard Madeley for refusing to answer “straight questions” about his decision to tell Russia to “shut up and go away” in the wake of the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

    The interview, broadcast on Britain's ITV network, was conducted as Williamson announced a British government initiative to send troops to Malawi to tackle the illegal wildlife trade. However, Madeley turned the topic of discussion to Williamson's incendiary comments in March, when he said Russia should "shut up and go away" following the alleged "attack" on the Skripals.

    In keeping with other mainstream British politicians, at the time he attributed responsibility for the poisoning of the son and daughter to the Russian state, without supporting evidence. Ever since, the government's narrative o the case has crumbled with increasing rapidity — both are now recovering from the alleged nerve agent attack, and Yulia told news agency Reuters for her privacy to be respected, expressing a willingness to eventually return to Russia.

    Madeley sought to confirm whether Williamson would stand by his comments, in light of such developments.

    Straight Question

    As African elephants roamed freely in the background, Madeley asked Williamson whether he regretted his decision to use "those words." In response, Williamson attempted to "pay tribute" to the National Health Service workers who tended to the Skripals — but was quickly interrupted by an already irritated Madeley, who robustly steered the conversation back to the question in hand.

    The next attempt saw Williamson decry an "absolutely atrocious attack on British soil" — echoing Theresa May's oft-repeated phrase — and boasting of how the world united behind Britain on the issue. Madeley again interjected with greater urgency and evidently mounting frustration, going so far as to repeatedly plead with the Defense Secretary to "please just answer the question" of whether he thought telling Russia to "shut up and go away" was "too casual" — the host making clear Williamson owed it to the channel's viewers to set the record straight.

    The Defense Secretary's next tack was to again offer a slightly reworded version of the government's narrative, speaking of "Russia's actions" against "British citizens in a British city" — Madeley again quickly intervened, saying the public were overly familiar with that line.

    "I'll try it one more time," he intoned, "do you regret using very casual, Trumpesque language. Please don't tell me what happened — we know what happened. Do you regret using that language? That, is, the, question."

    Williamson then reverted to his second line of response, saying the UK had "come together" with its allies. Madeley however promptly terminated the interview, wishing him "luck with the African elephants." He proceeded to bemoan the inability of British politicians to answer a "straight question," reflecting on how easy it would've been to confirm — or deny — he was happy with his phraseology.

    Social Media Explodes

    Perhaps unsurprisingly, many social media users were quick to lampoon the Defense Secretary's pitiful performance.

    Gavin Williamson is said to have ambitions to be the Tory leader, which is about as comprehensive a summation of the dearth of talent within the Nasty Party as is possible. #ToriesOut

    The fact this is a shock or a surprise shows the state of journalism we are in today but full credit to @richardm56 and let’s hope he has set a new precedent! All we want is ALL politicians from ALL sides to be held accountable for their words, @bbcnickrobinson please take note!

    Richard Madeley would have been better asking the elephant the question than asking @GavinWilliamson more chance of getting an answer.

    Q: So @GavinWilliamson you can confirm that my fireplace will be installed by Christmas?

    Hey @BrandonLewis, will you sign my pledge to get @GavinWilliamson to answer simple questions when asked them on TV?

    However, some users did defend Williamson — although given their small followings, and record of pro-Conservative party tweets, others suggested they may be 'Tory trolls' (fake accounts). Perhaps unsurprisingly, many social media users were quick to lampoon the Defense Secretary's pitiful performance.

    I noticed quite a few eggs commenting negatively on Richard Madeley shutting down Gavin Williamson seems the Tory's paid for tweeters are out in force to shut down those who want real answers to serious questions. Personally I think politicians who will not answer have no rights

     

