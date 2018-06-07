Turkey Suspends Migrant Readmission Deal With Greece - Foreign Minister

The move comes just days after Greece released from prison four Turkish soldiers, who fled to the country after the 2016 failed coup attempt.

According to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu cited by the Hurriyet media outlet, Ankara has suspended its migrant readmission deal with Greece upon a Greek court's decision to release former Turkish soldiers who partook in the unsuccessful 2016 coup attempt.

While Greek officials have yet to comment on the Turkish top diplomat's statement, the announcement comes after Greece released from prison four Turkish soldiers, who fled to the country after the 2016 failed coup attempt in a move described by Cavusoglu as "unacceptable".Addressing local journalists in Antalya, Çavuşoğlu said the Greek government seeks to solve this issue but there is a significant pressure from the West to not extradite the soldiers.

"There is a migrant deal with the EU. This is being implemented. There is also a bilateral readmission deal with Greece. Now we have suspended this readmission deal. We will continue our work towards Greece after the final court decision," The Hurriyet newspaper quoted Çavuşoğlu as saying.