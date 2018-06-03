At Least 9 Migrants Die After Speedboat Sinks Near Turkish Antalya - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least nine migrants have died and one is missing after a speedboat sank near the southern Turkish province of Antalya, the Anadolu news agency reported Sunday.

The boat, carrying 15 people, sank at 02:22 local time (23:22 GMT, Saturday), the outlet reported.

Among those dead are six children, two men and one woman. Rescuers reportedly managed to save five people, four men and a woman. Their nationality was not specified.

In 2015, a migration crisis arose in Europe as waves of migrants and asylum-seekers fleeing violence and crises in the Middle East and North Africa started to arrive in EU member states. Most of them used illegal routes by sea, resulting in many deaths as the boats would frequently capsize and sink.

According to Eurostat, there have been up to 2.5 million first-time asylum applications in the European Union since 2015. The largest groups among them have been Syrian, Afghan, Pakistani and Iraqi refugees.