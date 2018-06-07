Register
17:25 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants on a dinghy arrives at the southeastern island of Kos, Greece, after crossing from Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015

    Smuggling Gang Who Kept People in Caves on Crete Jailed

    © AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An international people smuggling network has been smashed by police and the squalid conditions the criminals forced humans to live in have been revealed.

    Men, women and children from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan and Iran had been exploited by a gang which included a serving police officer in Crete, paying around US$4,732 to reach Europe only to end up living in caves in southern Crete.

    Pictures depicting the squalor in which the people were forced to exist shows their desperation to reach Europe by any means possible and the exploitation of their hopes by people smugglers.  

    In March 2017, 112 migrants were rescued off the coast of Greece prompting the investigation by the National Crime Agency. A year later and four leaders of an international smuggling network have been jailed in Greece, their sentences totalling more than 1,400 years.

    "Utter Disregard For Human Life"

    "The utter disregard for human life shown by those groups was clearly demonstrated in this case, with migrants forced to live in squalor and then attempt an incredibly dangerous journey by sea," Chris Hogben from the NCA said in a statement.

    "The very substantial sentences handed down by the Greek Court should send a very clear message to those tempted to profit from this sort of criminality," Chris Hogben said.

    READ MORE: Two Years On: EU-Turkey Deal 'Historic Failure' — MSF

    It's believed the people would have continued on to Italy and then the UK or northern Europe.

    READ MORE: African Migrants in Yemen 'A Commodity' for People Smugglers — IOM

    Related:

    The Mediterranean: Graveyard of Hopes and Dreams
    Gun Fire on ‘Mediterranean Graveyard’ in Human Cargo Boat Battle
    Tags:
    smuggling, exploitation, human trafficking, migrants, UN, Afghanistan, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Crete, Pakistan, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse