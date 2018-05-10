Register
18:14 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Homeless Children, Yemen

    African Migrants in Yemen 'A Commodity' for People Smugglers - IOM

    © AP Photo /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The United Nations is calling for more protection from people smugglers for migrants entering Yemen.

    It's estimated 7,000 African migrants are arriving in Yemen each month; leaving home on foot and walking through Djibouti before catching a boat across the Gulf of Aden where they head north to the border with Saudi Arabia.

    "They are just a commodity to smugglers," Mohammed Abdiker, director of operations and emergencies at the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement.

    "Something to make quick and easy money from and, if they die, the smugglers do not care as there are thousands of other people willing to pay for their services and risk their lives to simply build their parents a house, put their brother through school, or for any opportunity at all," Abdiker added.

    According to the IOM, migrants risk being exploited by smugglers, often physically and sexually abused, tortured or made to work for nothing.

    In August 2017, Ethiopian and Somali teenagers were forced into the sea by smugglers off the coast of Yemen and drowned.

    Cholera is spreading across the country, blamed on the civil war which still rages, by October 2017, it was predicted that 800,000 people were affected by the disease.

    "Yemen is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world; it is obviously not a safe route for migrants, nor is it safe for Yemenis themselves in many areas," Mr. Abdiker said.

    READ MORE: UK Accused of Secretly Delivering Arms to Middle East — Reports

    Yemen's civil war deepened in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition intensified military operations against Houthi rebels who control the capital Sana'a, the United Nations stated.

    "The Secretary-General reminds all parties to the conflict that they must uphold international humanitarian law, including taking steps to protect civilians," said a statement issued on behalf of the Secretary General, by his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

    READ MORE: UK Activists Win Appeal Against Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia Amid Yemen War

    According to the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) the Saudi-led coalition has been using British supplied fighter planes since the beginning of its military operation against Houthi rebels in Yemen in 2015. 

    If migrants don't fall prey to the criminal gangs and people smugglers, they find themselves in the midst of a humanitarian crisis, a cholera epidemic and conflict zone.

    Related:

    Saudi-Led Strikes on Yemen Presidential Office Kill 15, Injure 55 (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    UK Activists Win Appeal Against Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia Amid Yemen War
    No Remorse in US after Saudi ‘Weekend of Mayhem’ Kills Scores in Yemen
    Activist Explains How French Weapons End up in Saudi Hands Warring in Yemen
    Tags:
    people smugglers, exploitation, war, trafficking, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse