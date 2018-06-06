Register
15:06 GMT +306 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Islamist Pierre Vogel, also known as Abu Hamza, with his followers

    Germany Reportedly Fails to Deport Islamists Over 'Torture Threat' at Home

    © AFP 2018 / ULI DECK / DPA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Information about the failed deportation of Islamists has sparked backlash among German politicians with some calling not to leave people in the country who pose a huge danger to society.

    Germany has failed to deport over a dozen of dangerous Islamists to their home countries, German Das Bild newspaper wrote on Wednesday.

    According to the media outlet, one of the Islamists is a Jordanian-born migrant, who planned to carry out at least three terrorist attacks in Dusseldorf as well as an attack on the Jewish cultural center in Berlin.

    The German criminal department intercepted a telephone conversation in which the 52-year-old man talked about his plans.

    READ MORE: Migration Office in Germany Granted Asylum to at Least Two Extremists — Ministry

    He was subsequently sentenced to 6 years in jail, served his term and now must be constantly observed by the police.

    A member of a Muslim group distributes copies of the Quran at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin (File)
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Germany's Salafist Surge: Islamists Double in Six Years to Reach 10,000 Followers
    The newspaper noted that he cannot be sent to Jordan because he is in danger of being tortured. In addition, his home country has not yet provided the documents necessary for deportation.

    The authorities of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia alone cannot deport 16 potential terrorists to their homelands.

    In the light of the published information, a number of German politicians have demanded more decisive action from the German government with regard to potentially dangerous individuals.

    "An abstract threat of torture is not enough" to deny the deportation of Islamists, deputy chairman of the Free Democratic Party, Wolfgang Kubikki said.

    In his opinion, more specific information is needed as a proof that an individual will face cruel treatment in his home country upon return.

    "Otherwise, there is no reason to leave people in the country who pose a huge danger to society," he said.

    READ MORE: Historian: Difficulty Is to Make Distinction Between Islamists and Muslims

    Earlier, it was reported that BAMF had initiated a revocation proceeding against the former bodyguard of Osama bin Laden upon request of German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.

    The 41-year-old Tunisian man, who currently resides in Germany, is believed to pose a considerable threat to the country's security. But due to the alleged threat of torture in his home country, he hasn't been able to be deported from Germany for years.

    Related:

    Over 50 Potentially Dangerous Islamists Remain in Germany – Reports
    Germany's Loyalty to Saudi Arabia Means 'It Supports Islamists in MidEast'
    Tags:
    migration crisis, failure, deportation, religion, Islamists, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse