Register
13:22 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    View of the main square and the church in downtown Aeroeskoebing, on the small Danish island of Aeroe August 30, 2012

    Denmark Will Cease to Be Lutheran by 2050 With Current Migration - Sociologist

    © AFP 2018 / JOHN MACDOUGALL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Sociologist Henrik Dahl has called the consequences of mass immigration from the Middle East an "existential threat" and ventured that Denmark will no longer be Protestant by 2050 unless the influx from that particular area is slowed down or throttled completely.

    In his opinion piece published in the Berlingske daily, Henrik Dahl stressed that it would be a mistake to indiscriminately portray immigration as such as an existential threat, yet warned against "Mid-Easternization" of Denmark and called for keeping immigration from that area minimal.

    Dahl lifted the renowned football club Aalborg BK, which today is seen as part of Danish culture, as a positive example of immigration, as it was founded by British engineers laying the Jutland railway.

    On the other hand, Dahl pointed out, the influx of migrants from the Greater Middle East (GME) is fraught with economic and societal difficulties.

    Earlier this year, the Finance Ministry estimated the annual cost of non-Western immigration at a whopping DKK 33 billion ($5.2 billion) until 2100.

    READ MORE: Danish Politician Warns of New Migrant Influx Dwarfing 2015 EU Crisis

    "This is a lot of money. For instance, this corresponds to 32 new F-35 fighter jets every year," Dahl pointed out. Although the state will most likely find the necessary money, this will happen at the expense of other things which would have otherwise been prioritized highly, such as health, elderly care, education and research.

    However, Dahl found the rising proportion of Muslims as a direct consequence of such immigration to be much more worrying. At present, the percentage of Muslims in Denmark is estimated at about 5 percent. By contrast, neighboring Sweden has one of Europe's highest proportions of Muslims at 8.1% (on par with France, Belgium and the Netherlands). According to Dahl, parallel societies, radicalization, crime and anti-Semitism are the regrettable downside of Muslim immigration.

    A jump in the GME population percentage from five to ten percent, Dahl, pointed out, would lead to a repetition of the Swedish, French, Belgian and Dutch experiences, which are major, but locally contained problems in maintaining law and order, as well as compromises in freedom of expression, freedom of religion and assembly and modern rights, including sexual rights.

    "A society with a GME population of 10 percent will have the average behavior and look very similar to ours. It will only be characterized by 'heavy security decisions' with guards, surveillance, bollards in pedestrian streets and so forth," Dahl wrote.

    The problem is that even if Europe completely sealed off its borders tomorrow, the share of the population of Mid-Eastern origin would continue to rise, Dahl pointed out. At the current rate, every third Swedish citizen will have a GME-background by 2050, compared with 16 percent in Denmark.

    READ MORE: Denmark to Drill Hundreds of Toddlers in Danish Values Amid Ghetto Clampdown

    "The existential threat begins at about 15 percent," Dahl argued. Afterwards, a Scandinavian country will cease to be Lutheran, becoming a "Mid-Easternized," with essential political, cultural and religious concessions granted to the Muslim population.

    Unlike other European states, Denmark is not a secular state by definition, as it has preserved a link between the Lutheran Church and the state. As of today, 75 percent of the population are members of the Church of Denmark, which is Protestant in classification and Lutheran in orientation.

    Henrik Dahl is a researcher, debater, award-winning journalist and MP representing the party Liberal Alliance, which is self-described as "classical liberal." He has a PhD from the Copenhagen Business School and is the author of several books.

    Related:

    'Stopping Political Islam': Denmark Bans Islamic Full-Face Veil in Public Places
    'Something Special': Denmark Seeks to Further Tighten Citizenship Law
    Danish Politician Warns of New Migrant Influx Dwarfing 2015 EU Crisis
    Denmark to Drill Hundreds of Toddlers in Danish Values Amid Ghetto Clampdown
    Tags:
    Christianity, Islam, Liberal Alliance (Denmark), Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse