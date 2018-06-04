Register
17:45 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ukrainian journalist Roman Sushchenko, accused by Russia's FSB security service of being a spy, stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on November 28, 2016

    Ukrainian Sushchenko's Defense Says Exchange for Journalist Vyshinsky Possible

    © AFP 2018 / Vasily MAXIMOV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Russian Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky Detained in Kiev (29)
    102

    MOSCOW June 4 (Sputnik) - The representative of Ukrainian national Roman Sushchenko, convicted for spying in Russia, said he thinks Sushchenko may be exchanged for RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, arrested in Ukraine.

    "Sushchenko's verdict opens the window of opportunity to exchange him for Vyshinsky… I know Kiev's position, they want to exchange him [Sushchenko]," Mark Feigin told reporters.

    Earlier in the day, Moscow city court sentenced Ukrainian citizen Roman Suschenko, whom the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) believes to be a Ukrainian intelligence service officer, to 12 years in prison over espionage.

    "To find Suschenko guilty [of espionage] and sentence him to 12 years in prison," the judge said.

    RIA Novosti Ukraine's Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky at the 2015 Forum of European and Asian Media (photo from archieve). Kirill Vyshinsky was arrested by the Ukrainian Security Service in Kiev
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    Criminal Case Opened in Ukraine After Vyshinsky’s Apartment Robbery – Lawyer
    According to the FSB, Suschenko was collecting confidential information about the work of the Russian Armed Forces and National Guard. The Ukrainian Ukrinfom news agency claims that he had been working as its correspondent since 2002. The media outlet rejected accusations of espionage, saying that Suschenko was on vacation and visited Moscow on personal business.

    Court hearings on the case were held in closed sessions.

    Adreessing the issue, Vyshinsky's lawyer Andriy Domansky told Sputnik, that he the defense is ready to take part in talks on Vyshinsky's exchange for Sushchenko or another citizen of Ukraine if invited to participate.

    "Politicians and diplomats should think about this [exchange]. As for legal experts, the lawyer, first of all, works to defend Vyshinsky's interests. I, as his lawyer, will represent and protect his rights and interests in court, defend his innocence," Domansky said by phone.

    READ MORE: Vyshinsky's Lawyers Send Request to Strip Client of Ukrainian Citizenship

    On May 15, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. Vyshinsky was detained on charges of treason that same day. The SBU has also accused him of supporting the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine's southeast. Last Thursday, the Kherson City Court decided to place Vyshinsky in pre-trial detention for 60 days without bail.

    Topic:
    Russian Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky Detained in Kiev (29)

    Related:

    Vyshinsky's Lawyers Send Request to Strip Client of Ukrainian Citizenship
    Criminal Case Opened in Ukraine After Vyshinsky’s Apartment Robbery – Lawyer
    Russia Calls for Immediate Release of RIA Novosti Ukraine Head Vyshinsky
    Kirill Vyshinsky Says Trial in Ukraine Resembles 'Torture,' Asks Putin for Help
    Tags:
    exchange, Kirill Vyshinsky, Mark Feigin, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse