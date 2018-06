MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The evacuation was announced at the main railway station in the German city of Hamburg due to the threat of an explosion after a cooling agent leak, local media reported Friday.

The train traffic was completely stopped, the Focus magazine reported, citing the police.

READ MORE: Mystery Explosions, Booms Rattle Eastern Pennsylvania as Police Search For Cause

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident, the threat has already been eliminated and the station resumed work in the regular mode.

According to the publication, the leak occurred due to the error of one of the workers.