Mystery Explosions, Booms Rattle Eastern Pennsylvania as Police Search For Cause

Federal and local authorities are currently investigating a series of mysterious booms reported in Upper Bucks and Lehigh Counties in eastern Pennsylvania.

According to the Springfield Township police, there have been multiple reports of loud explosions during the early-morning hours since April 2. The most recent explosion occurred just after 4 a.m. Tuesday near Springfield Township. So far, there have been no reported injuries from the explosions.

"I thought that somebody was making a tunnel or space junk fell out of the sky," Susan Crompton, who lives in Haycock Township, told CBS Philly last week.

"It's a rumble, it actually like rumbles the ground like an earthquake would happen but with a loud like boom," Crompton added.

"Our local, state and federal law enforcement agencies all take these events very seriously and are working diligently to protect the citizens of our community," Pennsylvania State Police Troop M officials wrote in a May 29 statement.

"Fortunately, to date, no one has been injured; however, we are attempting to prevent someone from accidentally getting injured by these explosions, including the individual responsible. These events disrupt emergency response personnel from their normal course of duty, straining local resources and impeding emergency personnel from responding to other calls for service," the statement goes on to say.

"We are counting on assistance from members of our community to keep our countries safe. We are asking everyone to please remain vigilant and to pay attention to events and persons around you."