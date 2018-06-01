Register
19:00 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian President Sergio Mattarella, left, shakes hands with Premier Giuseppe Conte during the swearing-in ceremony for Italy's new government at Rome's Quirinale Presidential Palace, Friday, June 1, 2018

    Giuseppe Conte Sworn in as New Italian Prime Minister

    © AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Giuseppe Conte was sworn in as the Italian Prime Minister on Friday, the Ansa news agency reported.

    According to the news agency, Conte’s government will comprise 18 ministers.

    Following the ceremony, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Conte on assuming the post of the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Italy and expressed hope that it will contribute to the development of constructive cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin press service said.

    "I hope that your activity as the head of the government will contribute to the development of constructive Russian-Italian cooperation in various fields, as well as effective interaction in resolving key regional and international problems. It, undoubtedly, meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia and Italy," Putin said in a congratulatory telegram.

    The new Italian government is based on the coalition agreement between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the Euroskeptic Lega party.

    READ MORE: The EU's Italy Headache: Crisis Averted or Crisis Deferred?

    The formation of the coalition government led by Conte paves the way for the end of the political turmoil in Italy, following the March 4 inconclusive parliamentary election.

    On Monday, Italian President Sergio Mattarella appointed economist Carlo Cottarelli as an interim prime minister after rejecting the cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-Designate Giuseppe Conte backed by Lega and the M5S. The main obstacle was the president’s opposition to the candidacy of anti-Euro Paolo Savona to head the Economy Ministry due to fears over Italy's future in the eurozone.

    French National Front president Marine Le Pen, left, hugs Italy's Northern League leader Matteo Salvini during the Europe of Nations and Freedom movement meeting in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016
    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    'Victory Over EU Intimidation’: Marine Le Pen Hails Italy's New Cabinet
    Most parliamentary parties, however, stated that they would not express confidence in Cottarelli's future government, which prompted the prime minister-designate to return his mandate to form a new government to the president.

    The Italian parliamentary election was held on March 4 and resulted in the M5S securing more than 32 percent of the vote. The center-right coalition, consisting of the Lega party, Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy movement, got 37 percent of the vote. The Democratic Party won about 20 percent of the vote. None of the parties obtained the majority required to form a one-party government.

    Related:

    Italy Gov't Collapse Looks Like EU's Preventive Blow on Opponent – MP
    Analyst: 'Italy Sees Collapse of Everything on Left Side of Political Spectrum'
    'Brussels Without Shame': EU Budget Chief Gets Roasted for Lecturing Italy
    Tags:
    presidency, Giuseppe Conte, Vladimir Putin, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse