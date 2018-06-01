Absolute Majority of Spanish Parl't Supports No-Confidence Motion Against Rajoy

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez has become Spain's new prime minister, following a no-confidence motion against ousted Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

An absolute majority of 180 out of 350 lawmakers has voted to oust Rajoy, making it the first no-confidence motion in the country since 1977.

Spain’s prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, got into hot water after a motion was filed by the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), Pedro Sánchez. Previously, the Basque political party, as well as pro-independence Catalan parties, have supported the no-confidence vote brought over the corruption case.

The motion was initiated, following a recent court ruling, which found several officials of Spain's People's Party guilty of embezzlement, tax evasion and numerous other offenses. The party itself has been fined by Spain's High Court last week for its involvement in the "corruption scheme."

Responding to the accusations against him, Rajoy rejected the political proceedings as a plot by Sánchez and his party to undemocratically seize power.

