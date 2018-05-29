UK to Probe Claims on US Monitoring Private Communications - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) will launch an investigation into a watchdog's claims that the US eavesdropping center in Yorkshire violated the UK law, The Guardian reported.

According to The Guardian, the Reprieve human rights group sent a letter to the ICO claiming that the US surveillance base at Menwith Hill violated the UK Data Protection Act by collecting and processing personal data without registering with the information watchdog.

The US surveillance forces, tasked with identifying targets for drone strikes, allegedly used software which monitored private communications, including phone calls and wifi traffic, the media specified.

The ICO pledged to investigate the complaint but noted that it was important to look into the applicability of the UK law to foreign bases operating in the United Kingdom.

The base at Menwith Hill is the US largest eavesdropping center with about 2,500 employees. The center provides real-time surveillance for the US military operations and remotely controls weapons for the US forces in their interventions worldwide.