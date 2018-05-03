UK to Continue Cambridge Analytica Probe After Firm's Closure

On Wednesday, the firm and its parent company SCL Elections announced that they would close their offices and declare bankruptcy in the United Kingdom and the United States following a scandal over the misuse of Facebook data.
"We will be examining closely the details of the announcements of the winding down of Cambridge Analytica and the status of its parent company. The ICO will continue its civil and criminal investigations and will seek to pursue individuals and directors as appropriate and necessary even where companies may no longer be operating," the spokeswoman said as quoted by the Sky News broadcaster.
READ MORE: Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations After Facebook Data Controversy — Reports
The spokeswoman added that the office would monitor the activities of "any successor companies" in order to ensure the protection of people's information.
At the same time, Chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee Damian Collins said, commenting on the issue, that the investigation into the work of Cambridge Analytica and SCL Elections was "vital," stressing that the two companies "cannot be allowed to delete their data history by closing."
