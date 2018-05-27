UK Government Allocates $1.1Mln for 2019 EU Parliament Elections - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government has set aside 829,000 British pounds ($1.1 million) in its budget for the European Parliament election scheduled for 2019, although London is in the process of the withdrawal from the bloc, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.

"[It is] precautionary measure, so that we have the necessary funds to deliver our functions at a European Parliamentary election, in the unlikely event that they do go ahead," the UK Electoral Commission was quoted as saying by the outlet.

According to the newspaper, the eurosceptics fear that the government is planning to stay in the European Union and complain about the country's Electoral Commission's biased stance on remaining in the bloc.

The election to the parliamentary institution of the European Union is scheduled to take place on May 23-26, 2019, while the United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. In March 2017, UK Prime Minister Theresa May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the process of the country's withdrawal from the 28-nation bloc. The Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels are currently underway.