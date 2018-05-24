Investigators Claim Launcher Used to Shoot Down MH17 "Part of Russian Forces"

Malaysian Airlines' Boeing 777 crashed in eastern Ukraine in July 2014 during its flight to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 passengers and crew members on board were killed.

Dutch investigators have claimed they've uncovered hard evidence that the missile system that had shot down MH17 over East Ukraine in 2014 was part of the Rusian military.

The missile, which downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014, was launched by the Buk TELAR belonging to the Russian Armed Forces, head of the Dutch National Police’s Central Crime Investigation department Wilbert Paulissen said Thursday.

"The JIT has come to the conclusion that the Buk TELAR by which the MH17 was downed originated from the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Bridage, or the 53rd Bridage, from Kursk in the Russian Federation," Paulissen told a press conference organized by the Dutch-led JIT.

According to JIT, the missile system was allegedly delivered to territories in eastern Ukraine that were beyond Kiev's control at the time of the incident and subsequently returned to Russia after the crash.

