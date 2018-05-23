"We Do Need Something": Jet-Setting Boris Johnson Wants New 'Brexit-Plane'

Britain's foreign secretary Boris Johnson says he needs a Brexit plane for his global travels because the Prime Minister's jet "is never available."

Boris Johnson is currently on a five-day tour of South America, jet-setting around Peru, Argentina and Chile with entourage of officials and journalists where he admitted he'd rather like his own private Brexit themed plane for meet his globe trotting needs.

"If there's a way of doing it that is not exorbitantly expensive then yes, I think we probably do need something," Mr. Johnson told reporters. Appearing to have a bit of a conscience, Boris suggested the Brexit jet shouldn't be overly "luxurious."

Foreign Secretary #BorisJohnson has said he "probably needs" a plane to help him travel the world and promote the UK's interests.

You know what, all joking aside…he probably does. I bet he's the only FS who doesn't have one! pic.twitter.com/InawyJixyN — Nicholas Walker Ph.D (@Nicknackwalker) May 23, 2018

Some people would like a roof over their heads, some people would like to know where their next meal is coming from, but #Boris would like a #Brexit plane…damn that #austerity thing#BorisJohnson #ToryBritain #homelessness pic.twitter.com/hZ3xav57ix — OneTenTwelve (@OneTenTwelve) May 23, 2018

"The taxpayers won't want us to have some luxurious new plane, but I certainly think its striking that we don't seem to have access to such a thing at the moment," Mr. Johnson told reporters.

So #BorisJohnson thinks #RAF planes are "too grey". I'm sure potential enemies would appreciate it if they were fluorescent pink. — David Head (@DavidHeadViews) May 23, 2018

So #borisjohnson needs a Brexit plane, to improve our standing in the World, what could possibly go wrong! pic.twitter.com/4mPYX8Xc93 — David Hobson (@HobsonDhobson22) May 23, 2018

Ever since the Prime Minister's RAF Voyager underwent a US$12 million refit, it "never seems to be available," according to Britain's Foreign Secretary, often borrowed by members of the Royal Family and senior cabinet members.

But it's not like Boris doesn't have any other planes to fly on. The Royal fleet of BAE 146 planes are available to the Foreign Office, boarding one as recently as last year to travel to Moscow.