French Public Sector Workers Protest Against Gov't Reforms

PARIS (Sputnik) - French public sector employees took to the streets across the country protesting against the economic and socials reforms implemented by President Emmanuel Macron, local media reported Tuesday.

According to the France Info radio broadcaster, nine trade unions representing about 5.7 million people working in the public sector have agreed to carry out joint protests for the first time since 2010 and have organized about 130 rallies, with the one in Paris due to start at 2 p.m. local time (noon GMT).

The news outlet added that public sector employees are protesting against Macron's pledge to gradually cut 120,000 positions by 2022 as well as against the lack of funding provided to the public services.

The situation has escalated recently, when students have shown solidarity with railroad workers protesting Macron's reform in the railway sector.

The sectors of education, energy, health, postal services and transport are expected to become the most affected ones by the Tuesday protests, the media outlet said.