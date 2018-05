The workers of the French state-owned SNCF railway operator have been protesting since April, aiming to protect their special status, and vowed to hold rallies until June.

The French government, in its turn, has reacted to protests by insisting that the country's railway market should be open for a competition, thus striving to and the end SNCF monopoly.

The situation has escalated recently, when students have shown solidarity with railroad workers protesting Macron's reform in the railway sector.