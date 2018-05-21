Russia's Abramovich Faced Long Processing Time to Extend UK Visa – Source

"The old visa has expired, and he applied for a new one. But the processing time is currently longer than usual," the source said, adding that due to this reason Abramovich could not enter the United Kingdom at the moment.
The UK Home Office has refused to provide any comments on the issue.
READ MORE: Skripal Case Not to Affect Visa Application Process for Russians — UK Ambassador
On Sunday, the Bell news website, citing sources from businessman’s inner circle, reported that Abramovich’s UK investor visa had expired more than three weeks ago, but the billionaire did not get a new visa.
READ MORE: 'Engage But Beware': UK Foreign Minister Announces UK's Policy on Russia
On March 27, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK Home Office was undertaking the review of the Tier 1 Investor visas to ensure that nobody can use this program to circumvent residency restrictions.
The statement was made amid deteriorating relations between the United Kingdom and Russia after London accused Moscow of an involvement in the attempted murder of Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a nerve agent in the UK city of Salisbury. Russia has refuted the accusations and demanded an independent investigation into the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)