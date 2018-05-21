Greek Police Arrest 2 Participants of Attack on Thessaloniki Mayor

Boutaris was attacked by a group of nationalist extremists at a ceremony of commemoration of Pontic Genocide victims on Saturday. The official was reportedly approached by a dozen of people telling him to leave the event, and then kicking and attacking him with bottles. Boutaris was taken to a hospital for treatment and kept there overnight.
Greek government officials and opposition condemned the attack on mayor as "fascist."
In 2012 Boutaris was chosen as 'the best mayor of the world' for the month of October by the Britain-based City Mayors Foundation.
