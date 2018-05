A man has opened fire in the German city of Saarbrucken on Saturday, killing two people, local media reported, citing the German police.

According to the Saarlandischer Rundfunk radio, several more people were injured as result of the shooting.

The incident took place at 02:30 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT), the police said. According to preliminary reports, the man had apparently fired aimlessly around himself.

The attacker has been detained.

