Paris Gives Free Rein to Tensions in Refugee Camps to Justify Deportations - NGO

"The state let this decay happen, saw to the escalation of the situation and prevented Paris mayor’s office to take care of it. This is a political problem, the problem at the level of the government… And the government let the situation deteriorate so that they can tell the public ‘the camps degenerate, we need to expulse migrants, they are unmanageable, violence occurs’. So this is used by the government to escalate the situation in order to serve its discourse of deportation policy," Manzi said.
The NGO official added that the French authorities resort to harsh steps as for migrants because they would like to gather the support of right-wing voters.
According to Manzi, it is possible to solve the problems of refugees and to improve their living conditions in migrant camps.
Since 2015, European countries, including France, have been experiencing the worst migration crisis since World War II, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle Eastern and North African countries.
