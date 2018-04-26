Register
15:59 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Muslims celebrate the holiday of Eid al-Adha. (File)

    Petition Launched in France Against Anti-Semitism Rife in Muslim Neighborhoods

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    There is a different type of anti-Jewish sentiment that has apparently taken root in Europe, with many migrants streaming in from the Middle East bringing with them virulent anti-Semitism.

    Three hundred prominent French politicians, journalists and clerics have signed an open letter where they voice serious concern about the rise of what they describe as a “new anti-Semitism” in the country.

    Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate
    © AP Photo / John MacDougall/Pool
    'Berlin Wears a Kippa' Rally Against Anti-Semitism Stopped Amid Threats
    In the letter signed by, among others, former President Nicolas Sarkozy, three ex-premiers, a former Paris mayor, former editor-in-chief of Charlie Hebdo and representatives of religious communities, the signatories raise their voice against “ethnic cleansings” taking place in some city neighborhoods across France while the media keeps mum about them.

    According to the open letter, which appeared in the April 21 issues of Le Parisien du Dimanche, more than 500 Jews have been forced to relocate because ”they didn’t feel safe in certain neighborhoods and because their children are unable to attend school.”

    “Only recently 11 Jews were murdered by radical Islamists and some of them were subjected to torture for reasons of their ethnic origin,” the letter said.

    The open letter caused an angry uproar among the country’s Muslims, with the head of the French Council on the Muslim Cult (Conseil Français du Culte Musulman – CFCM) Abdallah Zekri slamming it as ”counterproductive” and arguing that it is ”inadmissible to draw a line between Muslims and anti-Semites.”

    ”I’m carefully weighing what I say. This petition will do nothing to improve relations between Jews and Muslims,” Zekri told Sputnik.

    He also took a shot at the Muslim imams who signed the open letter.

    ”The Muslims who signed this petition are self-proclaimed Imams! They are not recognized by the Muslim community, they have no mosque and they are not preaching anything. […] They are what I call (and I will mince no words here) ‘ceremonial Arabs.’”

    “There are Jews who do not like Muslims and there are Muslims who do not like Jews. All the Jewish Defense League (Ligue de Defense Juive) does is attack Arabs and no one says a word about it!” Abdallah Zakri fumed.

    Asylum seeker (C, L) takes a selfie picture with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C, R) following Merkel's visit at a branch of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees and a camp for asylum-seekers in Berlin on September 10, 2015.
    © AFP 2018 / DPA/Bernd Von Jutrczenka
    'New Phenomenon': Merkel Sheds Light on Arab Migrants' Anti-Semitism
    “The LDJ is considered a terrorist organization in Israel and the US, but France is lenient towards them. Unfortunately, its members keep harassing Muslims in and around Paris. They have links to ultra-right groups,” Zakri concluded.

    France is not the only European country where people are worried by the perceived rise of anti-Jewish sentiment among the local Muslim community

    In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel, much-maligned for her open-door immigration policy, has said that the country is facing a new form of anti-Semitism from refugees and people of Arab origin.

    "We now have another phenomenon, as we have refugees or people of Arab origin who bring another form of anti-Semitism into the country," Merkel told Israel’s commercial Channel 10 television broadcaster earlier this month.

    Many in Germany are critical of Angela Merkel’s decision to open the country’s borders up to migrants from North Africa and the Middle East.

    In 2015 alone, around one million arrived in Germany, sometimes at a rate of more than 10,000 people per day.

    READ MORE: Report Reveals Global Anti-Semitism Increase Amid Drop in Violence Against Jews

    Related:

    Sweden Perturbed by Surge of Islamic Anti-Semitism
    Report Reveals Global Anti-Semitism Increase Amid Drop in Violence Against Jews
    'New Phenomenon': Merkel Sheds Light on Arab Migrants' Anti-Semitism
    Tags:
    Muslim anti-Semitism, concerns, backlash, open letter, French Council of the Muslim Cult, Abdallah Zekri, Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Reid it and Weep
    Reid it and Weep
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse