Register
21:56 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Pro-Scottish Independence supporters with Scottish Saltire flags and EU flags among others rally in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland on July 30, 2016 to call for Scottish independence from the UK

    Scottish Rejection of Brexit Bill Ploy For 2nd Independence Vote – Official

    © AFP 2018 / Andy Buchanan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    121

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The Scottish parliament's rejection of the EU Withdrawal Bill promoted by the UK central government constitutes a possible ploy to trigger a second independence referendum, John Petley, a spokesman for the Campaign for an Independent Britain (CIB), told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "We need to keep in mind that the Scottish National Party [SNP] have been struggling for a while now… they are on their way down and so they are clearly desperate for some opportunity to revive their currently flagging fortunes… They would obviously love to make something of a come back… The Scottish parliament can't technically derail the bill, but if the prime minister goes in heavy on them and says we have to go with the bill then there is a possibility that the SNP would get a new lease of life that could cause another independence referendum," Petley explained.

    He added that the proposals by the UK central government providing for temporary restrictions on the devolution of powers in order to ensure an ordered departure from the European law might be viewed by Scotland as a power grab.

    READ MORE: Over 60% of Scots Consider Brexit 'Wrong' Compared to 48% UK Wide — Poll 

    Craig Duncan, the spokesman for the Scottish pro-independence Solidarity group, warned that Prime Minister Theresa May's neglect of devolution of powers will end badly for her.

    "As much as we support independence from the European Union, devolved governments still need to be respected. As soon as you try to take away those powers you're going to ignite problems, and the biggest problem they are likely to ignite is a renewed call to leave the union," Duncan said.

    On Tuesday, the Scottish parliament voted against giving consent to the bill over the uncertain future of devolved powers after Brexit. Despite the fact that the decision of the Scottish parliament does not have direct consequences and is symbolic in its nature, the move may put Prime Minister Theresa May in a precarious position over fears of calls for a second referendum for Scottish independence.

    Brexit
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Post-Brexit Agendas & Hunger for Devolved Powers: Political Dynamics of N Ireland & Scotland
    The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in the referendum in 2016. The majority of Scottish voters opposed Brexit in the plebiscite. The decision to leave the bloc has been repeatedly criticized by Scottish politicians, who claim that the outcome of the vote neglected Edinburgh's will to stay in the European Union.

    The first referendum on independence from London was held in Scotland in 2014 and resulted in 55 percent of voters choosing to remain in the United Kingdom.

    Related:

    UK May Miss Deadline to Ensure Post-Brexit Nuclear Industry Safeguards - Reports
    Take Two: Another UK Gov't White Paper Promises Precise Brexit Explanations
    EU Negotiator Laments 'Little Progress' on Brexit, May Struggles With Trade Plan
    Tags:
    independence referendum, Scotland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse