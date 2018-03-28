Over 60% of Scots Consider Brexit 'Wrong' Compared to 48% UK Wide - Poll

The poll has also found that over half of the Scottish people (54 percent) advocate the idea of holding a second referendum on membership in the European Union, while only 41 percent of interviewees across the United Kingdom as a whole supported this proposal.
Earlier, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the government will not seek to introduce the legislation on holding another independence referendum immediately but will instead intensify efforts to influence the Brexit talks to keep Scotland in the EU single market.
On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum on leaving the European Union. Despite the fact that the country's exiting the European Union was supported by 51.9 percent of people across the United Kingdom, in Scotland, only 38 percent of people voted in favor of the UK's separation from the Union.
London and Brussels are currently engaged in Brexit talks, which officially started in June and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.
