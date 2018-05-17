Register
18:29 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, the director of Russian state news agency RIA Novosti Ukraine, attends a preliminary court hearing in Kherson, Ukraine May 17, 2018

    UN OHCHR Says Examining Detention of RIA Novosti Ukraine Journalist in Kiev

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Russian Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky Detained in Kiev (16)
    0 0 0

    GENEVA (Sputnik) – The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is concerned about the increasing numbers of attacks against media professionals in Ukraine and is examining the detention of a RIA Novosti Ukraine journalist and raids in its Kiev offices, spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine closely follows all cases when freedom of expression and freedom of the media are at risk. We are concerned with the increasing number of attacks against media professionals in Ukraine – a trend observed by media experts since the start of 2018 … For example, we are now examining the situation regarding an arson attempt against ‘Inter’ TV channel in Kyiv on 9 May; and the search by the State Security Service of Ukraine of the offices in Kyiv of RIA Novosti news agency and the detention of its bureau chief, charged with state treason," she said.

    According to Shamdasani, the organization will present its findings in its quarterly report, to be released in late June.

    READ MORE: Ukraine Prosecution Demands 60 Day Detention for RIA Novosti Ukraine Journalist

    The day before, Human Rights Watch Europe and Central Asia Division Deputy Director Rachel Denber urged the Ukrainian authorities to immediately clarify evidence to substantiate the criminal accusations against Vyshinsky. For his part, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir urged Kiev to refrain from imposing "unnecessary limitations" on foreign journalists that impact the free flow of information and press freedom.

    RIA Novosti Ukraine's Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky at the 2015 Forum of European and Asian Media (photo from archieve). Kirill Vyshinsky was arrested by the Ukrainian Security Service in Kiev
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    Journalists Worldwide Mark Solidarity With RIA Novosti Journalist Detained in Kiev
    Vyshinsky was detained in Ukraine’s capital of Kiev on charges of treason on Tuesday. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) accuses Vyshinsky of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in Ukraine's southeast. Earlier on Wednesday, Vyshinsky’s lawyer said that the authorities began the prison transfer of the journalist from Kiev to Kherson, where they will determine a measure of restraint for him.

    The same day, the SBU also broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. Rossiya Segodnya news agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev has demanded that the Ukrainian authorities free Vyshinsky immediately and end their persecution of the media.

    Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya and RT broadcaster, has stated that she thought what was happening in Ukraine was Kiev’s "revenge" for the recently opened Crimea Bridge. She further noted that RIA Novosti Ukraine was not legally linked to Rossiya Segodnya, but was its media partner.

    READ MORE: Expert Explains What's Next After Kiev's Crackdown on RIA Novosti Journalists

    Russia's International News Agency Rossiya Segodnya has launched a Twitter hashtag #TruthNotTreason in support of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, arrested in Ukraine.

    Topic:
    Russian Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky Detained in Kiev (16)

    Related:

    Ukraine Prosecution Demands 60 Day Detention for RIA Novosti Ukraine Journalist
    Expert Explains What's Next After Kiev's Crackdown on RIA Novosti Journalists
    Journalists Worldwide Mark Solidarity With RIA Novosti Journo Detained in Kiev
    Custody for RIA Novosti's Vyshinsky to Be Determined on Thursday - Ukraine
    Tags:
    detention, RIA Novosti Ukraine, UN, Kirill Vyshinsky, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse