Register
02:30 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ukrainian national security service armed agents. File photo

    Expert Explains What's Next After Kiev's Crackdown on RIA Novosti Journalists

    © AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Russian Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky Detained in Kiev (13)
    2 0 0

    Ukraine's Security Service held a series of searches in Kiev in RIA Novosti Ukraine offices as well as in apartments of the employees working for the news agency, and detained the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal. Sputnik spoke to author Nikola Mirkovic about the significance of it and about what to expect next.

    Sputnik: Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) raided RIA Novosti Ukraine headquarters on Tuesday and detained the head of the web portal. The crackdown was condemned by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). How significant is this?

    Nikola Mirkovic: This is quite significant but not surprising. Don’t forget what happen in 2013 and 2014, with the new government and President Poroshenko – there has been a crackdown of free speech globally across Ukraine. 7 or 8 Ukrainian journalists have reportedly been killed, and today we see that Ukrainian authorities are cracking down on foreign media. There is a consensus, there are rules for countries within OSCE that you do not do this; Ukraine are showing that they just don’t care about these rules and are instead cracking down on journalism and free speech in the country.

    RIA Novosti Ukraine's Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky at the 2015 Forum of European and Asian Media (photo from archieve). Kirill Vyshinsky was arrested by the Ukrainian Security Service in Kiev
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    Journalists Worldwide Mark Solidarity With RIA Novosti Journalist Detained in Kiev
    Sputnik: What measures will likely but in place following this raid?

    Nikola Mirkovic: They will probably try to close down RIA Novosti, what they are trying to do is they don’t want different information than the official information. They are in a situation of propaganda with a one way media system. They are accusing Russia but what they don’t want is media speaking differently to what the government thinks, highlighting what isn’t working properly in Ukraine today. This is propaganda and unfortunately, mainstream media in the west is not talking about it. This is bad. This is a direct attack on democracy if you cannot let journalists speak freely. I think the government will go all the way and intimidate journalists so they don’t express what they really about Ukraine.

    Sputnik: Finally could we potentially see these scenes replicated in the near future with other broadcasters and media outlets? Who’s at risk here?

    RIA Novosti Ukraine's Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky at the 2015 Forum of European and Asian Media (photo from archieve). Kirill Vyshinsky was arrested by the Ukrainian Security Service in Kiev
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    Custody for RIA Novosti's Vyshinsky to Be Determined on Thursday - Ukraine
    Nikola Mirkovic: Well that’s definitely the signal that they’re giving. They’re showing that they want to control the media and that any journalists, whatsoever, they will not hesitate to shut them down. We have Ukrainian journalists in prison for expressing their views and beliefs; Ukraine is in a terrible situation today. The economy is struggling, there’s unemployment and then the war in Donbass; the only thing they are wanting to do today, is to control the media. Don’t forget there are elections coming up in a year or so and they want to make sure, Poroshenko in any case, wants to make sure that there will be no dissent and he will control the media so he can be re-elected or someone from his entourage. What these raids and the current situation in Ukraine show is that there is no room for dissent or contradiction and these are very bad signals that Kiev is giving out to the world today.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Russian Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky Detained in Kiev (13)

    Related:

    RIA Novosti Ukraine Head Vyshinsky Cannot Manage Without Medication – Wife
    SBU Conducts Searches in RIA Novosti Ukraine Offices, Detains Journalists
    EU Aware of RIA Novosti Ukraine Journalist Detention
    Ukraine Uses ‘Broad-Brush’ Excuse for Crackdown on RIA Novosti Journalists - SPJ
    Tags:
    detention, journalism, RIA Novosti Ukraine, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Spiked
    Trump Spiked
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse