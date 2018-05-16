Austria Intends to Promote EU-Serbia Accession Talks - Chancellor Kurz

Kurz stressed that Austria and Serbia had close ties in the political, economic and cultural fields.
"At the meeting with [Serbian] President Aleksandar Vucic in Sofia, we have shared our expectations for tomorrow's summit with the Western Balkan countries and Austria's [upcoming] Presidency of the Council of the European Union. We intend to further promote negotiations with Serbia on its [EU] accession," Kurz wrote in a tweet.
Bei meinem Treffen mit Präsident @avucic in #Sofia konnten wir über d Erwartungen an den morgigen Westbalkan-Gipfel und über d österreichischen #EU-Ratsvorsitz sprechen. Die Beitrittsverhandlungen mit #Serbien wollen wir dabei weiter vorantreiben. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/Uop526zvyb— Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) 16 мая 2018 г.
The Austrian chancellor stressed that Serbia was the basis for the stability in the Western Balkans and noted Serbia's progress in the accession talks.
Earlier this month, President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani said that Serbia, as well as Montenegro, may complete their accession to the European Union by 2025.
