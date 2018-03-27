Register
    EU's High representative for foreign affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini arrives for an European Union leaders summit on October 20, 2016 at the European Council, in Brussels.

    EU Foreign Policy Chief Urges Serbia, Kosovo to Avoid Escalation

    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini urged Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and head of Kosovo Hashim Thaci to avoid the escalation of the situation in Kosovo, following the detention of a Serbian politician in the self-proclaimed republic, Maja Kocijancic, the spokeswoman for Mogherini, said on Tuesday.

    On Monday, the police of Kosovo detained the head of the Serbian office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric, during a meeting on the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo in the city of Mitrovica, and later deported him to Serbia. This led to protests by local Serbs in the town. According to the latest data, 32 people were injured after the police used tear gas and stun grenades on protesters.

    "We call on authorities of both sides, Kosovo and Serbia, to show the necessary restraint and maturity so that the current situation on the ground in Kosovo does not escalate," Kocijancic told the reporters.

    The spokeswoman went on saying that Mogherini had held phone conversations with both Vucic and Thaci.

    READ MORE: How Kosovo-Serbia Normalization Treaty May Open the Doors of UN to Pristina

    As Kocijancic stated, the European Union is calling on Kosovo and Serbia to solve all their issues through a dialogue mediated by Brussels.

    Vucic described the situation in Kosovo as a crime and a provocation and promised that everyone involved in the detention of Djuric would have to answer before the Serbian judicial system.

    Kosovo proclaimed its independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade did not recognize that decision. Even though over 100 UN member states have officially recognized Kosovo, Serbia, alongside Russia, China, Israel and several other countries, have not recognized the move. 

