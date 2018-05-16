Spanish 'Sexorcist' to Stand Trial for Raping Daughter, Two Teenage Girls

A Spanish man is about to stand trial after he repeatedly raped three teenage girls, one of them his own daughter, under the pretense of saving them from "evil spirits."

A man who is currently known to the press only as Javier GD stands accused of raping his own 15-year-old daughter and two of her friends over a period of 15 months at his residence near Barcelona, The Local reports.

The culprit allegedly told his victims that he belonged to a religious group called the Order of Odin, and convinced them that he had to perform sexual rituals on them in order to exorcise the evil spirits which he claimed possessed the girls.

"He told them that if they did not agree to perform sexual rituals then their families would be in danger and bad things would happen," the file from the public prosecutor stated, adding that the man used threats like "if you don’t do it then your little sister will die" against one of the girls.

Javier’s wife is also expected to stand trial as an accomplice, because according to the prosecution, not only was she aware of her husband’s sex crimes and did nothing to stop them, she even was present during the rapes and asked one of the abused girls “how was it?”

The prosecution is demanding a 45-year jail sentence for Javier for three counts of rape, and a 9-year jail sentence for his wife.

Court hearings are scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 17.