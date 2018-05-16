Register
16:42 GMT +316 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Violence against women

    Spanish 'Sexorcist' to Stand Trial for Raping Daughter, Two Teenage Girls

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A Spanish man is about to stand trial after he repeatedly raped three teenage girls, one of them his own daughter, under the pretense of saving them from "evil spirits."

    A man who is currently known to the press only as Javier GD stands accused of raping his own 15-year-old daughter and two of her friends over a period of 15 months at his residence near Barcelona, The Local reports.

    People shout slogans during a protest in Pamplona on April 28, 2018 after five men, accused of gang raping a woman at Pamplona's bull-running festival, were sentenced to nine years in jail for sexual abuse, avoiding the more serious charge of rape
    © AFP 2018 / XABIER LERTXUNDI
    Third Day of Rallies in Spain As Men Cleared of Gang Rape Charges (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    The culprit allegedly told his victims that he belonged to a religious group called the Order of Odin, and convinced them that he had to perform sexual rituals on them in order to exorcise the evil spirits which he claimed possessed the girls.

    "He told them that if they did not agree to perform sexual rituals then their families would be in danger and bad things would happen," the file from the public prosecutor stated, adding that the man used threats like "if you don’t do it then your little sister will die" against one of the girls.

    Javier’s wife is also expected to stand trial as an accomplice, because according to the prosecution, not only was she aware of her husband’s sex crimes and did nothing to stop them, she even was present during the rapes and asked one of the abused girls “how was it?”

    READ MORE: India Teen Hospitalized After Being Raped, Set on Fire

    The prosecution is demanding a 45-year jail sentence for Javier for three counts of rape, and a 9-year jail sentence for his wife.

    Court hearings are scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 17.

    Related:

    'Justice's Bullsh*t': WATCH Spanish Protests as Men Cleared of Gang Rape Charges
    Indian Authorities Approve Death Penalty for Rape of Children Below 12 - Reports
    'Good Advice on Gang Rape': Danish Comedy Sketch Lampoons Sweden
    Tags:
    trial, daughter, girls, rape, Barcelona, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Spiked
    Trump Spiked
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse