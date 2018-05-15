Register
20:11 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Matteo Salvini

    Italy's Lega Party Slams EU Official's 'Interference' on Migration, Spending

    © AFP 2018 / TIZIANA FABI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A general election held in Italy earlier this year on March 4 saw the rise of the center-right alliance – dominated by the La Lega party – in addition to other populist and Eurosceptic alliances and parties, such as the Five Star Movement (M5S.)

     

    Leader of the La Lega Party Matteo Salvini took to social media this morning to slam an EU official for his apparent attempt to interfere in Italy’s internal affairs, particularly the contentious issue of migration.

    Mr. Salvini was reacting to earlier comments by the European Union’s (EU) Immigration Commissioner, Dimitris Avramopoulos, where he called on Italy to maintain its current stance on migration, in line with the central policy from Brussels.

    “We hope there are no changes on the line of migration policy,” the EU’s immigration commissioner said on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Italian Election: How Populist Parties Rise to Power

    The tweet posted by Mr. Salvini features a photograph of the union’s immigration commissioner alongside an image of migrants en route to Europe in the Mediterranean Sea.

     

     

    The senior Italian politician’s tweet was captioned, “Yet another interference from unelected. We have welcomed and maintained too much, now is the time of legality, security and rejections!”

    Italian Lega Nord (Northern League) protesters crowd Piazza del Popolo, a vast square in central Rome, during a rally to demand the Italian government keep out immigrants, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015
    © AP Photo / Riccardo De Luca
    Lega Politician: Italy's Gov't to Focus on Ousting Islamists, Curbing Terrorism
    In addition to expressing his opposition to a change in Italy’s migrant policy, EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos also said that changes to the country’s national budget or shifts in its economic policies aren’t welcome.

    In another move underscoring the growing and prevailing anti-EU sentiment in Italy, the La Lega Party’s economic spokesperson said on May 15 that it’s time to tell the EU “Italians come first,” and criticized EU legislation which restricts his party’s ability to make significant changes to current levels of spending, as pledged during their election campaign.

    “We need to be able to speak with a single voice, to say to the EU, to which we pay many billions of euros every year, that for us Italians come first,” Claudio Borghi, the party’s economics spokesperson, said today.

     

    Over two months after the general election, negotiations are still ongoing to form a new coalition government, which will be headed by President Sergio Mattarella. Talks are yielding progress, but it remains unclear exactly what power-sharing agreement will come into effect. 

    READ MORE: Italian Lega Party's Leader Condemns US-Led Airstrikes on Syria As 'Madness'

    Related:

    Italy Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions Could Be West's First Split – Author
    Lawsuit Threatens Italy’s Deal With Libya to Block Illegal Migrants From Africa
    Migrants' Solidarity March Leaves Italy's Ventimiglia for France - Reports
    Tags:
    coalition government, Eurosceptic, elections, 2018 Italian elections, La Lega Party, Five Star Movement (M5S), European Union, Dimitris Avramopolous, Matteo Salvini, Italy, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse