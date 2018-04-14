Italian Lega Party's Leader Condemns US-Led Airstrikes on Syria As 'Madness'

ROME (Sputnik) - Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy's Lega Party and a potential candidate for the position of the prime minister, on Saturday condemned the missile strikes of the United States, the United Kingdom and France on Syria as "madness."

"We are still looking for 'chemical weapons' of Saddam [Hussein], we are still paying for the insane war in Libya, while someone easily pulls the trigger, launching 'smart missiles' and thus helping the almost defeated Islamist terrorists. Stop, madness," Salvini said.

Vincenzo Amendola, the deputy head of the Italian Foreign Ministry, noted that Italy would always support its allies, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and expressed the condemnation for the use of chemical weapons.

READ MORE: What We Know So Far on Syria Missile Strike Before Probe Into "Chemical Attack"

The Italian government has stressed that Italy had not and would not directly participate in the military campaign in Syria.

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom, the United States and France launched strikes at Syria over reports of a chemical attack in the city of Douma.