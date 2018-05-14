Kiev Launches Probe Into Ukrainian Consul Accused of Anti-Semitism

“Anti-Semites and those who spark ethnic discord cannot have a place either in a civilized society or in the Foreign Ministry. State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry [Andriy Zayats] has opened disciplinary proceedings. We will consider all details,” Klimkin wrote on Twitter late on Sunday,
On Thursday, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich has expressed concern over the growing number of neo-Fascism supporters in Ukraine in his address to the OSCE Permanent Council. The official noted that such movements are supported by the Ukrainian authorities, who are trying to "whitewash" the extremists.
