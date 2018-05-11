Mysterious Deaths Trigger Concern Over Safety of Indian Students in Ukraine

Ukraine is one of the most popular foreign destinations among Indian students seeking to pursue post-graduation in medicine. However, the death of many Indian students under mysterious circumstances over the last few years has raised serious concern about the safety of the thousands of Indian students who go there to pursue courses in medicine.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The mysterious death of an Indian student studying at the Bukovinian State Medical University in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, the fourth such case in the last eight months, has triggered panic back home among parents of thousands of Indian students who are undergoing courses in universities across Ukraine.

26-year-old medical student Roshan Kumar, who hailed from India's eastern state of Bihar, reportedly drowned while bathing in the Prut River with three other students.

READ MORE: India to Distribute Gold Coins and Cash for Murdering Mangy Mutts and Monkeys

Earlier, on March 28, 2018, another Indian by the name of Vikas Kumar Pradhan who was pursuing medicine at the Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine died under mysterious circumstances, prompting his family back home in India's Jharkhand to demand a thorough probe by the Indian authorities into Vikas' death.

© Flickr / Mr Korn Flakes Ukrainian Nationals Stab Two Indian Students to Death, One Injured - Indian Foreign Ministry

Last year, in September, two Indian students had reportedly drowned in the sea while they were playing volleyball on the beach with friends.

Shivakant Reddy was from Hyderabad and Ashok Kumar was from Andhra Pradesh. Both were final year students at Zaporizhia State Medical University in Ukraine.

In 2016, two Indian medical students were stabbed to death while another was injured when unknown assailants attacked them in Ukraine. All of them were from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

READ MORE: Over 500 Ukraine Troops Serving in Donbass Killed Themselves – Prosecutor

"Yes, the safety of students studying there should be utmost priority of the university and Ukraine's government as well. Because like me, many parents have sent their children to the country for higher education" Dr. Chadrashekar Singh, father of one of the victims told Sputnik.