Register
21:42 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian border police officers escort sub Saharan men on their way to a relocation center, after arriving in the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel at the port of Augusta, in Sicily, Italy, with hundreds of migrants aboard, rescued by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, on Friday, June 23, 2017

    ECHR Receives Lawsuit Against Italy’s Mistreatment of Migrants - Press Office

    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has received a lawsuit filed by the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) against Italy for directing the Libyan coastguard in a November 2017 operation that led to migrants' mistreatment and deaths, ECHR press office told Sputnik on Friday.

    "Coming back to your request received by the ECHR Press Unit a few days ago, we confirm that the Court has today received the above-mentioned application. The application is currently pending and no further information is available at the moment," the ECHR press office said.

    The case is reportedly focused on the coastguard's attempts to prevent an NGO from rescuing migrants from a sinking boat. About 20 people died while the survivors were forced to return to Libya, where they were incarcerated and suffered violence.

    READ MORE: African Migrants in Yemen 'A Commodity' for People Smugglers — IOM

    Earlier in the week, media reported that the lawsuit had been filed on behalf of a group of survivors of the sea crossing when the Libyan coastguard forced thousands to return to Libya against their will.

    A migrant stands next to a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp, after a fire that ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Giorgos Moutafis
    Responsibility for the Migrant Crisis in Greece Falls Mostly Upon the EU – Expert
    Italy and Libya signed a deal in 2017 to prevent refugees and migrants from traveling to Europe, where the Italian shores usually became their first port of entry. Italy has been struggling to accommodate the new arrivals.

    Many of the people who travel to Europe do not come from Libya itself but use it as a transit point from other African countries. Libya's capability for dealing with the influx of migrants have been seriously damaged by the ongoing civil.

    Related:

    Two French Special Forces' Officers Injured in Clashes With Migrants - Reports
    France Divided: While Some Activists Stop Migrants, Others Help Them Sneak In
    Hungary's PM Orban Mulls Blocking EU Budget if Brussels Spends Money on Migrants
    Tags:
    migrant, European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Libya, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse