ECHR Receives Lawsuit Against Italy’s Mistreatment of Migrants - Press Office

"Coming back to your request received by the ECHR Press Unit a few days ago, we confirm that the Court has today received the above-mentioned application. The application is currently pending and no further information is available at the moment," the ECHR press office said.
The case is reportedly focused on the coastguard's attempts to prevent an NGO from rescuing migrants from a sinking boat. About 20 people died while the survivors were forced to return to Libya, where they were incarcerated and suffered violence.
Earlier in the week, media reported that the lawsuit had been filed on behalf of a group of survivors of the sea crossing when the Libyan coastguard forced thousands to return to Libya against their will.
Many of the people who travel to Europe do not come from Libya itself but use it as a transit point from other African countries. Libya's capability for dealing with the influx of migrants have been seriously damaged by the ongoing civil.
