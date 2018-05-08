Police Investigate Train Crash in Germany Which Left Two People Dead (VIDEO)

A rail traffic controller has been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred late on Monday between Ingolstadt and Augsburg near Aichach station in southern Bavaria.

Two people died and 14 were injured after a commuter train which had almost 20 people on board rammed into a stopped freight train not far from the Aichach station, the German police spokesman reported. The 37-year-old driver of the train and a 73-year-old female passenger died in the crash, according to police. The trains had not derailed as a result of the crash.

A 24-year-old rail traffic controller has been arrested in connection with Monday's train collision, as police suspect that his negligence could lead to the tragedy. Police say there is no information yet on whether signals could have been set incorrectly.

The cause of the collision remains unclear, but the investigation into the incident is underway.