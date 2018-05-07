Register
07 May 2018
    The Italian flag flutters at the Quirinal Palace during the two-day talks on government formation, after March national elections, in Rome, Italy, April 4, 2018

    Italy May Hold Elections on July 8 If Gov't Formation Talks Fail – Lega Party

    © REUTERS / Alessandro Bianchi
    Europe
    ROME (Sputnik) - Leader of the Italian Lega party Matteo Salvini said on Monday that new elections might take place on July 8 if the negotiations on the formation of a new Italian government fail.

    "As I promised, I will work on giving the country a [new] government… If it does not happen, the closest date for a new vote will be July 8. Di Maio has also agreed on the date," Salvini said after his meeting with Di Maio.

    Earlier in the day, Italian President Sergio Mattarella launched the third round of consultations on the formation of a new government with anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) leader and candidate for prime minister Luigi Di Maio, and leaders of three parties comprising the center-right coalition.

    Italian Lega Nord (Northern League) protesters crowd Piazza del Popolo, a vast square in central Rome, during a rally to demand the Italian government keep out immigrants, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015
    © AP Photo / Riccardo De Luca
    Lega Politician: Italy's Gov't to Focus on Ousting Islamists, Curbing Terrorism
    The third round of consultations is expected to end later in the day. According to media reports, Mattarella inclines to schedule a snap election for July, if efforts to build a coalition government fail.

    Previous attempts to reach an agreement between the M5S and the center-right coalition, as well as between the M5S and the Democratic Party, have not managed to pave the way for the formation of the new cabinet.

    The Italian parliamentary election was held on March 4. The election resulted in the M5S securing more than 32 percent of the vote. The center-right coalition, consisting of the Lega party, center-right Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy movement, got 37 percent of the vote. The ruling Democratic Party won some 20 percent of the vote. None of the parties obtained the majority of votes required for the government formation.

